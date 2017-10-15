"If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons? Don't go."

Over a decade before Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations came to light, Courtney Love was warning women about him.

In footage from the red carpet of Comedy Central’s roast of Pamela Anderson in 2005, comedian Natasha Leggero can be seen asking Courtney Love: “Do you have any advice for a young girl moving to Holywood?”.

“Um… I’ll get libelled if I say it,” the singer hesitates, looking off camera before quickly changing her mind and saying: “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons? Don’t go.”

After the video recently re-emerged on the internet, Courtney took to Twitter to confirm that she wasn’t one of his victims.

She also revealed that she was “eternally banned” by the CAA (Creative Arts Agency), an entertainment and sports agency for her comments.

Back in 2001, the New York Daily News reported that the Hole singer ranted about Weinstein during a charity performance at New York City’s Russian Tea Room, joking that he wouldn’t have sex with her: “because I’m not a shiksa”. (‘Shiksa’ is a term for a non-Jewish woman.)

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from the board of his own company last weekend, and has come under intense scrutiny following the allegations, some of which date back decades.

The film producer is now facing criminal investigations and his own brother has spoken out against him, calling him “sick and depraved’.

Weinstein was voted off the board behind the Oscars yesterday (October 14), with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences saying its board: “voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority” to expel him.

Meanwhile, Courtney Love revealed back in June that her upcoming memoir ‘The Girl With the Most Cake’ was being rewritten because the first draft was too “tell-all” and “sleazy”.

The book was originally supposed to be released in 2013, but is yet to hit shelves.