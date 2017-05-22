Footage of Han Solo racing a podcar in new ‘Star Wars’ origin movie surfaces

Anthology film is due out in May 2018

Fan footage of Han Solo racing a pod car in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off movie has surfaced online.

The yet-untitled film – directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller – will provide an origin story for Han Solo, with Alden Ehrenreich starring as a young version of the character and Woody Harrelson as his mentor. Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams will also star.

The clip, which you can watch below, shows a small, grainy glimpse at what is believed to be Ehrenreich filming a scene as Han Solo racing his podcar. The set is located at the Fawley Power Station in Southampton, reports Making Star Wars.

The vehicle is speculated to be the character’s mode of transport before he obtains the Millennium Falcon. You can watch the footage below.

Meanwhile, Harrelson recently opened up about his character in the movie. “What I can say he’s a good character, he is a mentor to Han and a criminal, but good at heart.”

He added: “I am totally psyched to be making a Star Wars film. But the secrecy is on another level.”

Harrelson previously said that film is the franchise’s best yet: “You know, any movie’s only as good as the director or in this case directors, and so I have a suspicion, because if you look at the whole, all the movies, the backlog of every one of these movies, there’s a lot of great stuff, but one might not be not as good with the writing in this or the acting in that or the directing in that, this has great actors, great directors, great script, and I really feel like we’re gonna make the best one.”

The Han Solo film currently has a release date of May 25, 2018.