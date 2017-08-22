Forbes rich list exposes Hollywood pay gap

Actress Emma Stone recently called for parity with male stars

Forbes has unveiled its annual list of the highest-paid actors for 2017 and it shows a huge pay gap compared with female actresses.

The world’s 10 best-paid actors earned a total of $488.5m (£380.5m) in the past year. That’s almost three times more than their female counterparts, who took home $172.5m (£134m) between them.

Transformers star Mark Wahlberg tops the male list with $68m (£53m) – compared with $26m (£20m) for the best-paid woman, La La Land‘s Emma Stone.

Another 13 men earned more than Stone between June 2016 and June 2017, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jackie Chan and her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling.

The full list, which you can view below, also features Robert Downey Jr and Tom Cruise.

1. Mark Wahlberg – $68m

2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – $65m

3. Vin Diesel – $54.5m

4. Adam Sandler – $50.5m

5. Jackie Chan – $49m

6. Robert Downey Jr – $48m

7. Tom Cruise – $43m

8. Shah Rukh Khan – $38m

9. Salman Khan – $37m

10. Akshay Kumar – $35.5m

Stone recently said some of her male co-stars have taken pay cuts so she can “have parity with them”.

The Oscar winning actress praised her fellow actors for stepping up to ensure equality is present on set.

“In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair,” she said.

“That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily – that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That’s what’s fair.'”

Despite six of the top 10 actresses being over 40, Forbes recently admitted there was a lack of diversity in the female list.

Natalie Robehmed, associate editor at Forbes, told Harper’s Bazaar: “This year’s ranking did not include a single actress of colour. Last year, Deepika Padukone and Fan Bingbing made the cut, but this year both failed to earn the $11.5 million entry due to quieter schedules, Forbes estimates.”