Francis Ford Coppola wants to turn ‘Apocalypse Now’ into a video game

Apocalypse Now director Francis Ford Coppola has revealed that he wants to turn his cult 1979 film into a video game.

He has started a Kickstarter campaign asking for $900,000 (£710K) to make what he describes as “an immersive, psychedelic horror RPG”.

Coppola has teamed up with Wasteland 2 video game producer Montgomery Markland and Fallout: New Vegas producer Lawrence Liberty for the project which is expected to be completed by 2020.

“Forty years ago, I set out to make a personal art picture that could hopefully influence generations of viewers for years to come,” the director said.

“Today, I’m joined by new daredevils, a team who want to make an interactive version of Apocalypse Now, where you are Captain Benjamin Willard amidst the harsh backdrop of the Vietnam War. I’ve been watching videogames grow into a meaningful way to tell stories, and I’m excited to explore the possibilities for Apocalypse Now for a new platform and a new generation.”

The player will take control Captain Willard (Martin Sheen’s character in the movie), and attempt to assassinate the renegade Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando’s character). You can view a trailer for the project below.

“Unlike a traditional RPG, the emphasis is not choosing dialogue, but rather actions and postures,” a description of the game reveals. “Combat draws from survival horror to emphasise combat avoidance and stealth. This is not Call Of Duty in Vietnam.”

