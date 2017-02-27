Frank Ocean, Katy Perry and more react to ‘Moonlight’ mix-up and other Oscar wins

Frank Ocean hails Viola Davis's popular victory in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Frank Ocean and Katy Perry are among the stars sharing reactions to this year’s eventful Oscars.

Perry initially expressed disappointment that Moonlight had failed to win Best Picture, before sharing her shock when it emerged that there had been an embarrassing mix-up and La La Land had erroneously been declared the winner.

Meanwhile, Ocean saluted Viola Davis’s victory in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Fences with a post on Tumblr.

Yesss Viola No Description

Other stars to have hailed Moonlight‘s well-deserved victory included Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Chastain and former Clean Bandit musician Neil Milan. Check out their reactions below.

Alicia Keys took a moment on Twitter to celebrate Hidden Figures, which was nominated for Best Picture. Stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae appeared on stage with 98-year-old Katherine Johnson, the influential physicist and mathematician whose story the film tells.

Elsewhere at the Oscars, Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor be honoured, and La La Land took home six prizes including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Check out the full list of winners at the Oscars 2017.

Read more: Its win might have been an inelegant moment, but ‘Moonlight’ deserved to win Best Picture at the Oscars