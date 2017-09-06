See the first picture of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ biopic

The 'Mr. Robot' star will play the late Queen frotnman in the forthcoming film, which is set for release in December 2018

The first official picture of Rami Malek in character as Freddie Mercury has been released – take a first look at the late Queen singer’s upcoming biopic below.

The Mr. Robot star will portray the legendary frontman in Bohemian Rhapsody, which is being produced by 20th Century Fox. The film is due for release in December 2018.

The very first look at Malek as Mercury has now been released by Entertainment Weekly. Speaking about the role, Malek said that he was amazed to see himself in character as Mercury for the very first time.

“When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror – it’s a very affirming moment,” he said.

See Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody below.

The new film is being directed by Bryan Singer, who has worked on the X-Men franchise, Valkyrie and The Usual Suspects.

Updating fans on the progress of the project back in July, Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor lauded the casting of Malek.

“Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project,” the pair said. “He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

Late last month, a photo from the set of Bohemian Rhapsody showed the legendary Live Aid stage being rebuilt for a scene in the film.