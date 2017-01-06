‘Frozen’ director confirms ‘Tarzan’ fan theory

Are the two films connected? Chris Buck thinks so

The director of Frozen has confirmed a fan theory that speculates that the film is connected with the 1999 Disney adaptation of Tarzan.

Fans of Frozen have long speculated that the two protagonists of the 2013 film, Anna and Elsa, are the older sisters of Tarzan. The two sisters are presented as orphans in the film, with the explanation that their parents perished in a shipwreck. However, fans of the film have long speculated that Anna and Elsa’s parents may have in fact survived the disaster, eventually ending up on the desert island where Tarzan was born.

Frozen director Chris Buck has now gone as far to confirm the fan theory, telling MTV: “When you’re working on a feature, you have a lot of time to think about stuff because it takes four years to make one.

“I think Jen [Lee, Frozen co-director] and I were walking to a meeting, and I just started to tell her the entire story. I said: ‘Of course Anna and Elsa’s parents didn’t die. Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant, and she gave birth on the boat, to a little boy. They get shipwrecked, and somehow they really washed way far away from the Scandinavian waters, and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas.’

“So in my little head, Anna and Elsa’s brother is Tarzan.”