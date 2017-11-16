Gal Gadot confirms that Brett Ratner has been dropped from ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel

Multiple sexual misconduct and harassment claims have been made against the filmmaker

Gal Gadot has confirmed that Brett Ratner won’t be involved with the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel.

Multiple women have made sexual misconduct and harassment allegations against Ratner in recent weeks, whose RatPace-Dune Entertainment company had a co-financing deal with Warner Bros. The studio has decided not to renew the deal after 2018 following the allegations, all of which Ratner has denied through his attorney.

Page Six recently alleged that Gadot had told Warner Bros that she wouldn’t return to Wonder Woman if Ratner was to profit from the franchise. The star played the titular character in this summer’s DC blockbuster and is set to reprise the role in its sequel.

Speaking on the Today show, Gadot said: “The truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie – it’s not just me – and they all echoed the same sentiments.”

Appearing to confirm that Ratner would no longer be involved with Wonder Woman, Gadot added: “Everyone knew what was the right thing to do, but there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out.”

According to the Page Six story, Gadot was unhappy with the idea of someone who has been accused of harassing women benefitting from a film focused on women’s empowerment. An unnamed source said: “She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet.

“She also knows that Warner Bros has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

Gadot has previously shown her support for women who have come forward with stories of sexual harassment via a post on her Instagram page. “Bullying and sexual harassment are unacceptable!” she wrote. “I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change.”

Wonder Woman 2 has been confirmed by Warner Bros and will see director Patty Jenkins return to helm it. It has been set for a December 13, 2019 release date in the US, according to IMDB.