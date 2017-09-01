Wonder Woman to the rescue...

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has jumped to the defence of two young women in Sri Lanka after they were ridiculed online for attending a comic convention dressed as the iconic hero.

Amaya Suriyapperuma and fellow cosplayer Seshani Cooray faced abuse online after they attended Comic Con in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo and posted the pictures of their outfits online.

Many of the comments objectified with the pair, with Amaya admitting that she was initially shocked at the reaction.

“First I was shocked”, she told the BBC.

“I didn’t really let it get to me although I was genuinely baffled at why these people would spend their valuable time hating someone they don’t even know.”

Now, the pair have gone far in silencing the haters after their outfits received the thumbs up from Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Gadot wrote: “Looking amazing ladies!”, tagging both in the tweet.

Echoing her sentiment, Jenkins said: “The look so great, strong and beautiful!!! Such amazing work and costumes”.

When the pair responded, Jenkins added: “You’re the real thing. Out there representing with honor and a great spirit. A real amazon. You made us all proud. Thank you!”

Wonder Woman was released in May this year, and became the highest grossing film ever made by a female director after grossing over $653.9 million (£514 million) worldwide.

A sequel has also been envisaged and will reportedly see Diana Prince heading to the 1980s to do battle against the Soviet Union in the dying days of the Cold War.

Gal Gadot will next appear as Wonder Woman in DC Comics’ Justice League, which is set for release in November.