Gal Gadot reveals what ‘Batman v Superman’ got wrong about Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has discussed what Batman v Superman got wrong about her character.

Gadot made a cameo as Wonder Woman in last year’s superhero mash-up flop, which starred Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman.

In the film, Gadot’s Wonder Woman tells Batman: “100 years ago, I walked away from mankind.” Fans have pointed out how the depiction of Wonder Woman’s origin story in the film is markedly different to Gadot’s portrayal of the character in this year’s smash-hit Wonder Woman movie.

“We realised that actually, there is no way that Wonder Woman will ever give up on mankind,” Gadot recently said. “The reason why she left the island was because she wanted to make their life better and safer – they are her calling.

“So – I’m giving you a very honest answer – sometimes, in a creative process, you establish something that is not necessarily the right decision, but then you can always correct it and change it. So Wonder Woman will always be there as far as she’s concerned for mankind.”

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck recently responded to criticism of Batman v Superman, saying that he could “understand” the “fair” complaints.

Speaking to Empire about the backlash against the film, Affleck said: “I can understand people saying [the film] was too dark, or this was outside the tone of what I’m used to seeing with a Batman story, and I think that’s a fair criticism.”

He also stated that the upcoming Justice League will be more like Patty Jenkins’ recent Wonder Woman, stating that they “wanted to make a movie that was more fun, that was a little bit light, that wasn’t so encumbered with heavy melodrama”.