‘Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams joins cast of new Aardman movie ‘Early Man’

She joins Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston in the 'Early Man' voice cast.

Maisie Williams has joined the voice cast of Early Man, the latest film from Nick Park and Aardman Animations.

The Game Of Thrones actress has been cast in the prehistoric comedy adventure as Goona, a character described as a “gallant and indomitable rebel”. Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston have already signed up for voice roles in the film.

Park said of the casting: “Maisie is a terrific actress, and she is of course no stranger to embodying a valiant heroine. I’m most excited to see her breathe life into Goona – I know she’ll be the perfect ally to Eddie’s Dug.”

Williams added: “I’m a huge Aardman fan – having the chance to work with Nick Park is a dream come true, especially as I get to voice such a fantastic character as Goona. I can’t wait for audiences to meet her.”

Aardman’s synopsis for the film teases: “Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how plucky caveman Dug, along with sidekick Hognob unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game.”

Early Man is set to hit UK cinema screens on January 26 of next year. Meanwhile, Williams has recently called for the end of live dolphin shows and teased an “exciting” finale for Game Of Thrones season seven.