GameStop investigates reports of credit card security breach

Online customer financial data may have been leaked by hackers

The video games retailer GameStop is currently investigating a possible security breach leaking customers’ credit card details.

Customers who have used the retailer’s online store are being warned that hackers may have stolen financial data from the website, including shoppers’ customer card numbers, expiration dates, names, addresses and CVV2s (the three digit security code found on the back of your debit or credit card).

Speaking to tech security journalist Brian Krebs, sources in the financial industry stated that credit card processors had sent alerts warning that gamestop.com may have been hacked between mid-September 2016 and the start of February 2017.

GameStop have acknowledged the claims, telling Krebs: “GameStop recently received notification from a third party that it believed payment card data from cards used on the GameStop.com website was being offered for sale on a website.

“That day a leading security firm was engaged to investigate these claims. GameStop has and will continue to work non-stop to address this report and take appropriate measures to eradicate any issue that may be identified.

“We regret any concern this situation may cause for our customers.” The statement concluded: “GameStop would like to remind its customers that it is always advisable to monitor payment card account statements for unauthorized charges. If you identify such a charge, report it immediately to the bank that issued the card because payment card network rules generally state that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges that are timely reported.”

The data leak fits within the time frame for pre-orders of the latest Nintendo console, the Switch.