Mr Robot's Rami Malek is already on board as Freddie Mercury

Game of Thrones‘ Aidan Gillen and The Night Manager‘s Tom Hollander have joined the cast of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Joining Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury, Gillen and Hollander will play two separate Queen managers. Gillen will play John Reid, who managed the band between 1975-78. Hollander, meanwhile, will play longstanding manager Jim Beach, who started working with the band in 1978.

Earlier this month, the first image of Rami Malek in character as Freddie Mercury was revealed by Entertainment Weekly. He said: “When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror – it’s a very affirming moment.” Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, meanwhile, praised Malek’s performance so far, saying: “Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project. He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

Rounding out the members of Queen in the film are Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello. Lucy Bolton will play Freddie Mercury’s partner, Mary Austin.

In August, a photo from the set of Bohemian Rhapsody showed the legendary Live Aid stage being rebuilt for a scene in the film.

X-Men director Brian Singer is directing the film, while Revolutionary Road‘s Justin Haythe wrote the script. Bohemian Rhapsody is set for release on Christmas Day, 2018.