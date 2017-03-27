Gary Barlow confirms ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ cameo

Take That frontman talks appearance in next franchise film

Gary Barlow has confirmed that he will make a cameo in the next Star Wars film, The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney boss Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Barlow said: “I’m not a stormtrooper, but I am in it.”

He went on to add: “Now I’ve said that, I’ll probably be out. I think the Star Wars people are so strict about what information [is out there]. So me saying that, I’ve probably just done myself out of a role.”

The likes of Radiohead’s Nigel Godrich and Daniel Craig made cameos in last franchise film The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, Barlow and his Take That bandmates did Carpool Karaoke with James Corden for Red Nose Day at the weekend.

The trio sang their most popular hits, including ‘Shine’, ‘Greatest Day’, ‘Babe’, ‘Giants’, ‘Never Forget’, and ‘Back For Good’, with Corden joking that their crowd throws Spanx instead of bras onstage to them these days. Corden also tried to help the band to “make it” in America.