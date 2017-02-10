George Clooney and wife Amal are expecting twins, says Matt Damon

Damon says he's 'thrilled' for friend and co-star Clooney.

George Clooney and wife Amal, a leading human rights lawyer, are reportedly expecting twins.

The couple have yet to confirm that they are starting a family, but their friend Matt Damon spoke about their happy news in an interview yesterday (February 9).

Damon told ET Canada: “I was working with [George Clooney] last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘how far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘eight weeks.'”

Damon recalled that he then told Clooney: “‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t. I was like, ‘just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘we’re good right?'” And Clooney confirmed to Damon: “‘We’re good.'”

“I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing,” Damon added. “He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

US talk show host Julie Chen has also spoken about the couple’s happy news, saying on yesterday’s episode of daytime show The Talk: “Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney.”

She added: “The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins. Give her the armrest, by the way, she’s pregnant! Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting is that the twins are due this June. The two have been married for just about two and a half years.”

Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin on April 28, 2014 at a ceremony in Venice’s Ca’ Farsetti palace.