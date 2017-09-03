George Clooney praises Matt Damon as “the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with”

The 'Ocean's Eleven' actor is directing Damon in the forthcoming film 'Suburbicon'

George Clooney has heaped praise on Matt Damon, calling the Martian star “the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with.”

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The actor and director was speaking at the Venice Film Festival with Damon to promote their new film Suburbicon, which will be released on October 27.

Clooney, who directed Damon and Julianne Moore in the forthcoming movie, told Entertainment Tonight that he holds Damon in the highest possible regard.

“Matt’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “In fact, I don’t know a better actor I’ve seen in my life. I’m trying to think if there’s a better actor. Nope, there’s not a better actor. No, there is not.”

Clooney was also asked by reporters at the festival if he would ever considering running for US President.

As Variety reports, Clooney responded to the question by joking: “Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun.”

Upon hearing the quip, Damon added: “Can I just say that I’d like anybody to be the next president of the United States. Right away, please!”

Clooney has fielded questions about his potential political ambitions for a number of years, and in 2015 said of politics: “Who would ever want to live like that? I’m friends with a lot of those guys and I just think it’s hell.”

Meanwhile, Damon recently gave his take on why current President Donald Trump appeared in so many 1990s movies.