George Clooney pays surprise visit to Reading pensioner on her 87th birthday

The 'Ocean's Eleven' actor made Pat Adams' dreams come true by turning up at her care home last weekend

George Clooney surprised an 87-year-old pensioner on her birthday last weekend by visiting her at her care home in Reading.

The Ocean’s Eleven and Syriana actor has long been a favourite of Pat Adams, a resident at the Sunrise of Sonning care home in the Berkshire town. Adams reportedly discussed with staff every day how she’d someday like to meet Clooney, which resulted in the staff writing to representatives of the actor to try and set up the unlikely meeting through the Wish Upon a Star programme.

Clooney fulfilled Adams’ wish on Sunday (March 19) by visiting the care home to celebrate with her on her 87th birthday. Gifting the pensioner a card and bunch of flowers, Clooney even surprised the staff at the care home with his unannounced appearance.

Posting to Facebook, care home worker Linda Jones wrote: “The lady in the picture loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work. So letters have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true. And what was extra special it was her birthday in the week.

“He popped in today, while I was on shift. We didn’t know he was coming.”

Meanwhile, Clooney recently slammed President Donald Trump and his advisor Steve Bannon as “Hollywood elitists.”