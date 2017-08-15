The legendary director still gets to make his voice heard, despite being retired

Despite being retired, George Lucas still gets to have his say on Star Wars.

The director created the iconic sci-fi franchise in 1977, but sold his company to Disney in 2012 for $4 billion.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has revealed that Lucas’ input mainly concerns the Jedi. “He’ll whisper in my ear every now and then,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Usually it’s something specific or important to him about Jedi training. Things like that.”

She added that finally Lucas is beginning to let go of the franchise, but she understands why it’s taken him some time to get to that point.

“I think he’s starting to settle into this and just be a fan,” Kennedy said. “It’s taken a while. It’s hard to let go, after 40 years. That’s a lot of expectation and things he thought a lot about. Suddenly that next generation, that whole thematic idea he came up with, is in process.”

