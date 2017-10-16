Gerard Butler hospitalised in Los Angeles after motorbike crash

The actor is notoriously injury prone

Gerard Butler has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after he was reportedly involved in a motorbike crash.

According to TMZ, the Scottish actor came off the bike after he was cut off by a car, and is now believed to have suffered minor injuries.

“Someone called 911, paramedics came and took Gerard to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Lucky for him… no broken bones… just cuts and bruises”, a source told TMZ.

The incident is the latest in a long series of freak accidents that the injury-prone actor has faced, having previously broken bones in his neck while filming action thriller Olympus Has Fallen in 2013.

He was also trapped underwater after being hit by a huge flurry of waves while filming surfing drama Chasing Mavericks in 2013.

Speaking in 2013, he claimed that his on-set injuries were very much an occupational hazard of being a film star.

“There are always those risks and they hopefully become stories but when you do an action movie, you sign on for that,” he told the Daily Record.

“You sign up for the fact that you’re going to get a few grazes and a few bruises along the way.”

It is expected that Butler will recover sufficiently to continue promotional duties on Geostorm, the natural disaster movie that is finally set for release on Friday after being delayed since early 2016.