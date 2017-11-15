Jordan Peele snaps back at the questionable label.

Jordan Peele has responded to his debut movie, ‘Get Out’, being placed in the comedy category for the 2018 Golden Globes.

The film, which Peele wrote and directed, was categorised as a horror movie when was first released. The comedy actor famed for his work with Keegan-Michael Key on the sketch show ‘Key & Peele’ has since responded on Twitter to the categorisation.

Referencing the themes of racism and their ties to life in 2017, Peele wrote: “‘Get Out’ is a documentary”. The tweet has received over 50,000 retweets and 145,000 likes.

Peele spoke about the film and the relationship between horror and comedy on CBS earlier this week, saying: “They’re both about truth. If you are not accessing something that feels true, you’re not doing it right… you have to be very tuned in to the audience and their emotion.”

Meanwhile, cult series ‘The Twilight Zone’ is set to return with Jordan Peele taking on directorial duties.

According to reports, Peele’s Monkeypaw production company are working on the project, with Marco Ramirez (‘The Defenders’, ‘Daredevil’, ‘Sons of Anarchy’) set to write the script and serve as showrunner.

Earlier this year, Samuel L Jackson criticised Peele’s ‘Get Out’ for casting British actor Daniel Kaluuya. “I think it’s great that movie’s doing everything it’s doing and people are loving it,” Jackson said. “But… I know the young brother who’s in the movie, and he’s British. I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that.”