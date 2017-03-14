‘Ghost In The Shell’ viral advert backfires after backlash against casting of Scarlett Johansson

The new film stars the actress as The Major - a role many commentators are saying she should not have been cast in, with some leveling accusations of "whitewashing"

A viral advertising campaign for Scarlett Johansson‘s upcoming film Ghost In The Shell has received a huge online backlash from critics who have blasted the casting of Johansson.

The actress will star as The Major in the forthcoming film, which is adapted from the Japanese manga series of the same name – which was first published in comic book form in 1989.

Johansson’s role in the film has been criticised for some time, with many commentators voicing their desire for a Japanese actress to have been cast as The Major instead. That criticism has transferred onto a new advertising campaign for Ghost In The Shell, which sees Johansson saying “I am hunted. I am the hunter. I am coming for them. I am Major.” Viewers are then directed to the site IAmMajor.me, where they can upload an image and answer the question “Who are you?”.

However, as observed by Uproxx, internet users have responded to the viral campaign by mocking its content and question. Many critics have begun uploading pictures of prominent Asian actresses with captions that read along the lines of “I am the woman who should have been cast.”

Ghost In The Shell will be released on March 31.

Speaking last month about the controversy surrounding her part in the new film, Johansson said she would “never presume to play another race of a person.”

“Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive.”