Watch Scarlett Johansson in new ‘Ghost in the Shell’ film trailer

Movie hits cinemas in March

Watch a new trailer for Ghost in the Shell.

Ghost in the Shell was created by Masamune Shirow in 1989 as a manga or Japanese comic book, before being made into a cult Japanese anime movie six years later.

The story is set midway through the 21st century and follows the exploits of a fictional counter-cyberterrorist organisation called Public Security Section 9, which is led by a character called Major Motoko Kusanagi, now hailed as a Japanese icon.

Hollywood’s live-action remake is due for release on March 31. Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders is directing the remake. Watch beneath.

Ghost in the Shell has been accused of “whitewashing” after Johansson, who is Manhattan-born of Danish and Polish heritage, was cast as Kusanagi.

Scarlett Johansson recently responded to accusations of “whitewashing” over her role in the upcoming film.

Responding to the controversy, Johansson has told Marie Claire: “I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person. Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive.”

“Having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity,” she added. “Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that – the weight of such a big property on my shoulders.”