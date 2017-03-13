‘Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ sequel confirmed – but without Rooney Mara or Daniel Craig

Follow-up to the 2009 movie

A film sequel to The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo has been confirmed, but it won’t star either Rooney Mara or Daniel Craig.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web will hit cinemas on October 5, 2018, directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Alverez, best known for his work on Evil Dead and the horror movie Don’t Breathe. It will feature a whole new cast to the 2009 movie.

The film takes its name from the fourth novel in the Millennium series written by David Lagercrantz, the first not to have been authored by the series’ creator Stieg Larsson. Larsson passed away on November 9, 2004, before the three books were adapted to film.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web will act as the sequel to David Fincher’s 2009 US adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which starred Craig, Mara and Stellan Skarsgard.

The announcement of this new film was made at London Book Fair today (Monday, March 13). In a statement from Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch, the character of Lisbeth Salander is described as “probably one of the greatest female literary characters of all time in my view.”

Panitch adds: “Modern punk defiance personified, she is unforgettable in every incarnation, truly one of the most compelling characters we’ve seen in recent years.”

It is not yet known who will star in The Girl in the Spider’s Web.