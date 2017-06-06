Glastonbury 2017 announces ‘Cineramageddon’ drive-in cinema line-up

The new addition to this year's festival will allow punters to watch films while sat in "mutated vintage American and British cars"

Glastonbury has announced the full bill for its new drive-in cinema attraction, Cineramageddon.

This year’s festival – which will be held from June 21-25 – will welcome the new addition, which will screen films in two separate areas: Cineramageddon Arena by night, and the Black Lamp Cinema tent by day.

Described as offering “a unique post-apocalyptic and nocturnal ambience in which to watch an unforgettable program of films in ways never seen or dreamt of before”, Cineramageddon will screen films “outside and under the stars” in what is being billed as a “five-day film festival.”

Curated by director Julien Temple and set in an auditorium that’s been designed by artist Joe Rush, the drive-in will allow festivalgoers to watch films while sat in any of “fifty mutated vintage American and British cars, repurposed funfair rides and a Lear jet.”

Films that are set to be screened at Cineramageddon include Dazed & Confused, Max Max Fury Road and Apocalypse Now.

Advanced booking is advised for evening films, as is an early arrival to secure a set of headphones. During the day, Cineramageddon will play hosts to a slew of pre-release films, alternative classics and Q&A panels in the Black Lamp Cinema tent.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury’s organisers have issued new security advice ahead of this year’s festival.