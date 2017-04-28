Gold Darth Vader mask up for sale for over £1 million

The helmet will mark the 40th anniversary of the sci-fi franchise



A gold Darth Vader mask is set to go on sale for over £1million.

The solid gold mask was commissioned by jewellers Ginza Tanaka in Tokyo to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the film.

The 24 karat gold mask – an exact replica of one of Hollywood’s most recognisable science fiction villains – weighs just over 33 pounds.

It will be available to buy for 154 million yen (£1.1 million) from the store, located in Tokyo’s upmarket Ginza district, on May 4, a date celebrated by fans as Star Wars Day.

A further range of commemorative gold coins celebrating the movie will also go on sale at the store, with prices ranging from £980 (140,000 yen) to £8,400 (1.2 million yen).

Meanwhile, the official release date for Star Wars: Episode 9 was recently revealed.

Episode 9 will follow this year’s Episode 8: The Last Jedi and has been confirmed for release on May 24, 2019. It will be directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) and closes the third and current Star Wars trilogy.

It was recently reported that casting for Episode 9 could take place this July. A leaked casting call notice lists a shooting dates of July 2017. Representatives haven’t confirmed the claim. Deadline previously reported that filming won’t begin for ‘about a year’.

Star Wars: Episode 9’s title is currently unknown. In January 2016, director Trevorrow spoke about wanting to emulate George Lucas’ innovative approach. “I just want to embrace that kind of invention and creativity that he brought to it. When George Lucas made Star Wars, people thought it was crazy. But it’s the greatest story ever told,” he said.

Following the death of Carrie Fischer, Lucasfilm issued a statement saying her character would not be digitally recreated. “She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars,” they said.

The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15 2017.