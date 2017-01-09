Golden Globes viewers react to Ryan Reynolds’ spontaneous Andrew Garfield kiss

So-called 'Spideypool' kiss thrills viewers watching the LA awards ceremony at home.

Golden Globes viewers reacted excitedly to an unexpected kiss between Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield at last night’s awards ceremony.

When Reynolds found out he had lost the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy prize to Ryan Gosling, he responded by pulling in fellow nominee Andrew Garfield for a seemingly spontaneous kiss.

Watch a clip of the kiss (which happened as Gosling was walking onto stage to collect his trophy) posted on Twitter below.

Viewers who spotted the kiss in the corner of the screen shared an array of reactions on Twitter, with some fans even suggesting that Garfield could play the boyfriend of Reynolds’ Deadpool in a future movie. The actor recently hinted that his pansexual superhero could have a male love interest in an upcoming sequel.

Others dubbed the kiss “Spideypool” in reference to Reynolds’ Deadpool and Garfield’s appearances as Spider-Man. Check out a selection of tweeted reactions below.

Gosling’s win for La La Land was one of a record seven prizes the movie musical won at last night’s Golden Globe Awards. The actor used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his partner Eva Mendes.

While collecting her prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, Meryl Streep took the opportunity to slam Donald Trump in a blistering speech. She also paid tribute to late actress and friend Carrie Fisher.

Hugh Laurie took a sly dig at the President-Elect too as he collected his acting award for BBC One miniseries The Night Manager. Meanwhile, Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover thanked hip-hop crew Migos as he collected one of the two Golden Globe awards he won last night.

The Stranger Things kids delivered another memorable moment by rapping and bringing back cult character Barb.