‘Goodfellas’ actor Chuck Low has died, aged 89

He became an actor after meeting Robert DeNiro

Actor Chuck Low, best known for his role in iconic gangster movie Goodfellas, has died aged 89.

The actor, who was born in New York in 1928, died at a New Jersey nursing home on September 18.

The former property developer became an actor after meeting Robert DeNiro, and famously portrayed Morris ‘Morrie’ Kessler in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 Oscar-winning epic.

In the film, Low’s character proves to be a constant thorn in the side of the central mobsters and eventually meets his end when Joe Pesci’s Tommy DeVito stabs him in the head with a screwdriver.

Before his Goodfellas appearance, Low previously collaborated with Scorsese on 1982’s The King of Comedy, appearing briefly during a restaurant scene.

He also teamed up with Sergio Leone for an uncredited appearance as the father of Deborah in 1984’s Once Upon A Time In America.

Last year, it was revealed that DeNiro regularly visited Low at his nursing home, with a source telling the New York Post: “De Niro showed up with a few guys, and they sounded like they were having a lot of laughs.”

Low also previously served as a major in the US military, and was buried on September 20 with full military honours – receiving a three gun salute.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Low Mykrantz, son-in-law Peter S. Mykrantz Jr., and his granddaughters, Jenni and Katie Mykrantz.

Other living relatives include his son, Mitchell Low, niece Beth Lynne Robbins, and ex-wife Cherida Michaels.