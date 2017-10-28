‘Guardians’ director James Gunn tells Marvel and DC fans to stop fighting

He pleaded for peace between the two groups of fans in a new Twitter thread

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn has asked Marvel and DC fans to stop fighting.

He posted a thread on his Twitter page explaining he can’t so much as mention anything related to the DC Extended Universe without fans getting into a war of words about Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

“Every time I mention anything DC, no matter what, my feed becomes an endless screaming match about BvS,” he wrote, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. “You guys are never going to convince each other – it’s just a bunch of wasted energy.”

He continued: “At least when you’re screaming at each other about Trump, it’s something of international importance. But it’s a 2 year old movie that some people like and some people don’t. Why is someone else’s opinion so important to you?”

Gunn tried reasoning with fans, explaining they have “way more in common with each other than the rest of the world”, before asking them to untag him from his posts if they must continue arguing.

“But at the very least, when you do [argue], untag me,” he wrote. “I’ve muted a lot of you guys, but not all. Thanks.”

Earlier this year, the nature of David Bowie’s intended cameo in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 was revealed.

Speaking in a Facebook Live Q&A, Gunn said: “I did talk to David Bowie’s people about him having a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“It would have been as one of the Ravagers, along with Michelle Yeoh and Ving Rhames and Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum. But, unfortunately, David Bowie passed away.”