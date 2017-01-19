Nebula actress Karen Gillan shares ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’ teasers

Karen Gillan returns as villainous alien-cyborg Nebula in the superhero sequel.

Actress Karen Gillan has shared some intriguing teasers about this summer’s Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The former Doctor Who actress returns as villainous alien-cyborg Nebula in the superhero sequel, but predicts her character won’t be quite so unpopular second time around.

“I think we might even feel a tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time, because we really start to see the emotional crack in her character,” Gillan told TheWrap.

Continuing, Gillan explained that Nebula’s relationship with her father Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, could be key to our revised view of the character.

“What I love about the second movie for Nebula in particular is that we get… we know that she’s a pretty angry woman with some daddy issues. [But] in the second movie, we’re going to start to see how much pain her father actually caused her, and we’re going to delve right into the relationship with her sister Gamora.”

Director James Gunn recently compared Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 to his original 2014 movie. “I’d say the first film is a space opera, not a science-fiction film,” he said. “The second move is a bit more science-fiction, though.”

Gunn previously revealed how the film will begin. “When the movie starts, it’s only a couple of months after the first movie,” he says. “The Ravagers have not gone hard after Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) after he double crossed them with the Infinity Stone.”

He continued: “There’s a little rumbling amongst the Ravagers, like, ‘Where does Yondu’s allegiance lay here? Is he going soft on Quill? So, the Ravagers have to make a decision of what they’re gonna do about Yondu and I think Kraglin is a key part of that.”

Released in August 2014, Guardians Of The Galaxy became a sizeable success at the global box office, grossing a shade under $775 million (£492 million) at cinemas worldwide.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is due for release in cinemas on May 5, 2017.