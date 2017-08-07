‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ stars re-unite for daft video

It's so very 80s

The stars of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 have teamed up for a mad new video, promoting the upcoming home release of the film.

Titled ‘Guardians’ Inferno’, the clip finds the crew dancing away, full-on 80s style. They’re fronted (naturally) by David Hasselhoff, who delivers such timeless lines as “They ask me why I bring a baby into battle / That’s really irresponsible, that’d getting them rattled.”

Check out the star turn from the intergalactic cast below.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 was released back in April – read the NME review here. The film’s third instalment – expected to be released around 2020 – is also set to be the final outing for the series’ current line-up.

Meanwhile, US space exploration agency NASA recently received a job application from a nine-year-old boy who wanted to be a ‘guardian of the galaxy’.

Jack Davis sent NASA a handwritten letter saying why he thought he would be a good hire for the role. “I may be nine, but I think I would be fit for the job,” he wrote. “One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see.”

He added that he had seen the show Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and hoped to see Men In Black in the future. “I am great at video games,” he continued. “I am young, so I can learn to think like an alien.”

He signed off the letter with his name and “guardian of the galaxy, fourth grade”.