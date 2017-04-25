As the second instalment is released, Gunn outlines where he sees the franchise going next.

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2‘ director James Gunn has spoken out about what to expect from the film’s potential sequels.

Speaking to NME at the UK premiere of the blockbuster comic book sci-fi sequel, Gunn said that while the final movie in the trilogy would be coming soon, he had ideas about how to expand the universe from here.

“I’m doing the third movie, I’m working on that now, that will be the final version of this iteration of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’,” Gunn told NME. “I’m still working with marvel to create where these characters are going to go, what’s going to happen to them, what other new characters are we going to spawn in the franchise – how is ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3’ going to spawn the next 10 years of Marvel’s cinematic universe? But right now this will be the complete trio of these three movies.”

He continued: “I know everything, I know exactly when we’re going to go shoot, I know exactly when it will be released, I’m not able to announce it yet. It’s not too tight but I need to make sure that I have enough time to make the movie. I just talked to Vin Diesel the other night, and he’s got to have another ‘Fast & The Furious’ movie in theatres in under two years – that’s just crazy, I couldn’t do that.”

When asked about the runaway success of the franchise, Gunn replied: “A lot of other superhero movies are about characters that are sort of bigger than us, larger than us and above us,” Gunn told NME, “the Guardians Of The Galaxy are none of those things – they are us. There’s something that’s very relatable about them. Even though we’re talking about a talking racoon and a little tree, and a big giant muscle man, I think that they’re just more relatable than the other characters that go on screen.”

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ hits theatres on Friday 28 April.