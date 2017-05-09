Classic Walkman from ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ selling for hundreds on eBay

The Sony TPS-L2 is fetching hundreds of pounds on the auction website.

The classic Sony TPS-L2 walkman from Guardians Of The Galaxy is now selling for hundreds of pounds on eBay.

Used by Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, the walkman has made an appearance in both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. It is also the first walkman to ever be produced.

Models are fetching hundreds of pounds on eBay and according to The Hollywood Reporter, some are even bagging thousands – especially if they come in the original box along with the iconic orange foam headphones.

The TPS-L2 was released July 1, 1979 and originally cost $200. You could also use the Walkman to record, using its microphone. It also had two headphone jacks, so that two people could listen at the same time.

Meanwhile, ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ director James Gunn has thanked fans and shared his difficult journey from being a young man to a successful director.

‘Guardians 2’ pulled in over $200 million in its opening weekend, $140 million of which was grossed domestically in America, Variety reports. To celebrate, James Gunn took to Facebook to personally thank his fans for their support.

The post is long and heartfelt. It covers everything from the box office success, to Gunn’s cinema history and his childhood of feeling isolated and struggling with mental health.

“I would be lying if I said I don’t get distracted by the numbers. The first thing I do in the morning is roll over in bed and check my phone for the morning box office reports,” Gunn began.

“But, in the end, it’s not what matters to me. I write this now to let you know, but also to remind myself. Because I’m human and I sometimes forget.”