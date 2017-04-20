‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ star Micheal Rooker wants ‘The Walking Dead’ actor Norman Reedus to join Marvel universe

Pair appeared as brothers in AMC zombie drama

Guardians Of The Galaxy star Micheal Rooker has admitted he would love to team up with Norman Reedus again for a Marvel movie.

The pair appeared as brothers in The Walking Dead before Rooker went on to appear in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy.

The actor, who returns as Yondu in Vol. 2, recently said at Comicbook.com: “I think me and Norman would make a great team.”

“You don’t need bows in space,” he added in reference to Reedus’ crossbow in the AMC drama series.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Sylvester Stallone will make a cameo appearance in Guardians Of The Galaxy 2.

Stallone had previously been confirmed for a cameo in the sequel, playing a small but “very key, important role”.

Although unconfirmed by Marvel, a leaked press release for the film suggests the legendary actor will play Stakar Ogord, a.k.a. Starhawk.

Several trailers have been released in the build up to the new Marvel sci-fi sequel including one which showed Kurt Russell set to appear as Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) father.

Director James Gunn also recently confirmed a third Guardians Of The Galaxy film. “There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure,” he said. “We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing.”

The cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. recently compiled a mixtape inspired by the forthcoming sequel.

The 10-track mix features songs by David Bowie (‘The Prettiest Star’), The Rolling Stones (‘Gimme Shelter’), and Paul Simon (‘The Obvious Child’), among others.