Guy Ritchie reveals that he wanted to direct ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Other commitments have ruled out the 'King Arthur' director from taking on the role, however

Guy Ritchie has revealed that he “quite fancied” directing Suicide Squad 2, but was unable to register his interest in making the sequel as he had directing commitments elsewhere.

The follow-up to the much-talked-about DC superhero film is still in the early stages of pre-production, with Warner Bros. yet to hire a director for the new film – though Mel Gibson was linked with the job recently.

Ahead of the release of his latest film, King Arthur (which is released on Friday [May 12]), Ritchie disclosed his interest in directing the sequel – before clarifying that he will be booked elsewhere during Suicide Squad 2‘s projected filming dates.

Speaking to Variety, the Snatch director explained: “I quite fancy doing Suicide Squad 2, because I thought I could do a good job with it. I can’t do it because I’m doing something else, but I’ve felt I could really do something with that.”

Earlier this year, Suicide Squad‘s director David Ayer admitted that a mistake had been made in not making The Joker – played by Jared Leto – the main villain of the piece.

“Wish I had a time machine,” he said. “I’d make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve next time.”