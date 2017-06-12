Tom's involvement is yet to be officially announced.

Guy Ritchie has been urged by fans to avoid ‘whitewashing’ after Tom Hardy was linked to a role in his upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin.

The King Arthur director is reportedly keen to cast Hardy in the film as villain Jafar – with a source telling The Sun that he is the ‘favoured’ choice for the role.

But while Hardy’s involvement in the project is yet to be officially confirmed, fans have pleaded with the director to stick to the film’s roots by casting an actor of Asian heritage instead.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Posting on Twitter, one fan wrote: “I love Tom Hardy, but him as Jafar is awful casting. Come on, whitewashing a character is not only wrong, it never works out for any movie.”

Another claimed that Hardy was too ‘short’ for the villainous role and instead suggested several Asian actors who would be better suited to the role.

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy recently paid a heartfelt tribute to his labrador Woody after the dog died at the age of seven.

In a touching tribute, Hardy explained how he had adopted the stray in 2011, describing the dog as his “bestest friend ever” and “a shining example of man’s best friend”.

Hardy is also set to star as Marvel villain Venom in a new Spider-Man spin-off which was announced last month.

The superhero film, which is set to be directed by Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer, will hit cinemas in October 2018.