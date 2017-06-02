Gwyneth Paltrow admits ‘conscious uncoupling’ is ‘dorky’

Actress split from Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2014

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that the term “conscious uncoupling” wasn’t the greatest way to describe her break-up with Chris Martin in 2014.

In a joint statement made three years ago, the couple said: ”It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.

”We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

The term was frowned upon and ridiculed by many critics and Paltrow has now told The Edit: “People are coming around. I know it’s a dorky term, but it’s very worthwhile. I’m always the person who gets shit at first, but then later people say, ‘Hey, maybe that’s a good idea.’ I don’t mind.”

Paltrow also described her divorce from the Coldplay singer as “incredibly painful”.

She added: “”I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100 percent accountable? What if I checked my own shit at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship?”

“What I put myself through to get there,” she added, “was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Meanwhile, Coldplay are set to appear at Ariana Grande‘s benefit concert in Manchester this Sunday (June 4) at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

They will play alongside Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams and Take That.