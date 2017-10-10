Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie claim Harvey Weinstein harassed them

Allegations follow rape and sexual harassment claims made against movie mogul

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, the latest in a growing number of claims of misconduct levelled at the Hollywood mogul.

The film producer was recently sacked from the board of The Weinstein Company, the company he co-founded, following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades.

Earlier today (October 10), a New Yorker exposé saw Weinstein accused of rape by multiple women, which he “unequivocally denies”. Audio was also published from a 2015 police sting operation that allegedly shows Weinstein admitting to groping model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez.

Now, in a new New York Times piece, Paltrow alleges that Weinstein was inappropriate towards her when she was 22. Prior to the filming of Emma, Paltrow claims that Weinstein “summoned her” to his hotel suite, “placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages”.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” Paltrow says, claiming that her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, confronted Weinstein, who soon after threatened her to keep quiet. “I thought he was going to fire me,” Paltrow added.

Jolie, meanwhile, alleges that Weinstein made “unwanted advances” towards her in a hotel room during the release of Playing By Heart in the late ’90s.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie claims. “This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Pulp Fiction star Rosanna Arquette and French actress Judith Godrèche also make similar claims about Weinstein’s conduct.

Weinstein’s spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister has said in a statement: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”