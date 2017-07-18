The new Han Solo film may feature Chewbacca’s wife

A photo from the set - posted by the movie's new director Ron Howard - appears to show the Wookiee embracing another creature of his kind

A new photo from the set of the forthcoming Han Solo spin-off film has suggested that Chewbacca‘s wife may feature in the new movie.

The Star Wars film appears to be back on track after a troubling period which saw its co-directors fired for reportedly giving the movie “a screwball comedy angle.” Ron Howard has since been drafted in to take over the director’s chair.

After posting a photo from the set late last month, Howard has again created discussion among Star Wars fans by sharing another behind-the-scenes image.

This latest photograph shows new Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo watching a playback of a scene along with two production members – see the post below.

Star Wars News Net have reported that the image has possible added significance in terms of revealing a small detail about the Han Solo movie’s plot. The site claims that a zoom-and-enhancement of the image on the screen in the top right of the photo shows Chewbacca embracing another Wookiee.

Games Radar has followed up that claim by pointing out that, in the new Star Wars canon, Chewbacca does indeed have a wife – who goes by the name of Malla.

Last week, Woody Harrelson reassured Star Wars fans over the direction of the upcoming Han Solo spin-off film.