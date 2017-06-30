Ron Howard shares photo from Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ film set

The director has begun work on the movie after its previous directors were fired from the project

Ron Howard has marked the start of his work on the forthcoming Han Solo film by sharing a photo from the set on Twitter.

The director, who was behind the 2016 documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, was recruited to take over the project after previous directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired. The pair reportedly had trouble with creative differences with producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Howard will now oversee the final three weeks of the main shoot, the post-production process and any reshoots deemed necessary. The movie is currently still scheduled for its original May 2018 release date.

As Screen Rant reports, Howard posted to Twitter to confirm he had officially started work on the film yesterday (June 29). “Cool scene today but I’m afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie,” he wrote. The accompanying image showed the director’s feet, next to a pack of water bottles and cables taped to the floor.

A Star Wars fansite claimed last week that Lord and Miller had given the movie a “screwball comedy angle” that was “starting to interfere with what the character of Han Solo is really about”.

Alden Ehrenreich’s portrayal of a young Han Solo is described in the report as being “oddly comparable to Jim Carrey’s performance in Ace Ventura at times”.

It is further claimed that lead star Ehrenreich “let his concerns be known to one of the producers, who then told Kennedy about it, which led to her decision to look over the existing footage.”

This led to Kennedy and Kasdan becoming “deeply concerned” with the direction of the film, according to an anonymous source.

It follows another recent report that acting coaches were hired to mentor Ehrenreich after studio bosses became unsatisfied with the performance that they had received.