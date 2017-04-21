Han Solo spin-off could feature ‘surprising Jedi’

Film about Star Wars smuggler to star Alden Ehrenreich, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

While Han Solo was always sceptical of the Force – “There’s no mystical energy field that controls my destiny” he told Luke Skywalker not long after meeting him – it looks as if there’ll be at least one Jedi in the forthcoming spin-off movie about the legendary smuggler.

Reports on fan site Making Star Wars suggest Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn’t the first Jedi encountered by Han. According to the site’s editor, he learned at the recent Star Wars Celebration in Orlando that the as-yet-untitled standalone film, due for release in May 2018, will feature a character called Dryden Vos.

That’s sent the Star Wars rumour mill into hyperspace, with fans speculating it’s going to be a familiar Jedia with a new name, just as Obi-Wan adopted the moniker Ben when he was hiding, hermit-like, on Tatooine all those years.

Quinlan Vos was a Jedi active during the time of the prequel trilogy and features in several books and comics set in that era. The Jedi, with signature long black hair and yellow facepaint, was seen in a scene alongside young Anakin in The Phantom Menace, went undercover as a spy with Count Dooku, as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He reportedly escaped attack when Order 66 was issued, which saw almost all other Jedi wiped out.

The rumours are, of course, unofficial, but Quinlan Vos, at least, is a character from the Star Wars canon. Adding a Jedi to the Han Solo spin-off would make a welcome addition to a cast that already features Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian alongside Woody Harrelson, Line of Duty’s Thandie Newton, Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke.