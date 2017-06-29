Hannibal Buress sent an imposter to the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ premiere

The superhero movie will be released into cinemas on July 7

Hannibal Buress has sent an imposter he recruited on social media to take his place at the Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The actor and comedian plays the character Coach Wilson in the movie, which is the first Spider-Man film to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Wednesday (June 28), Buress tweeted that he was seeking “a lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight”. He asked fans to send photos of themselves and offered a $500 reward. The tweets have since been deleted.

At the premiere last night, a man who was said to be Buress walked down the red carpet and did an interview talking about “his” role in the highly-anticipated movie.

Entertainment Weekly have identified the lookalike as Joe Carroll, an author, screenwriter, director and actor who comes from Nashville and is a resident of Los Angeles.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Buress tweeted a screengrab from the livestream of the premiere with the caption: “I’m out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th.”

The movie is actually released on July 7.

Yesterday (June 28), Tom Holland confirmed the long-held fan theory that Peter Parker – aka Spider-Man – had a secret cameo in Iron Man 2.

The superhero’s short appearance in the 2010 film has been a popular theory among Marvel fans ever since its release seven years ago. Parker’s cameo is thought to come at the moment a young boy in an Iron Man mask stands up to a Hammer drone at the Stark Expo – only to be saved by the titular superhero seconds later, with Iron Man then thanking the boy by quipping: “Nice work, kid.”

Speaking to the HuffPost, current Spider-Man actor Holland confirmed the fan theory once and for all.

“I can confirm that as of today,” the Spider-Man: Homecoming star said. “I literally had a conversation with [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now.

“It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning.”