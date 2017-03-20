Hans Zimmer felt he “betrayed” Christian Bale by scoring Ben Affleck’s ‘Batman’

The composer says he didn't 'feel the pain' that he felt in Bale's performance.

Hans Zimmer revealed that he feels he has betrayed Christian Bale after scoring last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Zimmer recently retired from scoring the big-budget superhero films and the statement shines some light on why he’s decided that now is the right time to step away.

The composer said that he struggled to connect with Affleck’s interpretation of the character and described the switch in actors as “jarring”.

He told Inverse: “It just did my brain in to have written Christian Bale as Batman, and suddenly it’s Ben Affleck. And it felt like I was betraying everything Christian had done. So there’s a certain amount of loyalty attached to those movies, as well.”

He admitted he felt attached to Bale’s Batman and understood him more due to the history of having worked with him from the first film.

“I spent months trying to come up with something for Ben. The Batman that I know and the one I learned is the one that Christian did, and Ben plays it differently. And I can’t quite shake that off.”

The composer said it was a very emotional journey for Bale’s Batman, having saw him from the moment his parents were killed – but Affleck’s hero was a lot older and the composer felt that the transition was jarring.

“The Ben character is more middle-aged; he seems to be grumpy as hell, but I didn’t feel the pain that I felt in Christian’s performance. And it was that pain that made me interested.”

Meanwhile, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice took home four awards from the 2017 edition of the Razzies.

It won awards for Worst Supporting Actor (Jesse Eisenberg), Worst Screen Combo (Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill), Worst Remake, Rip-Off Or Sequel and Worst Screenplay.