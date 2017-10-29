The Shooter McGavin actor crashed his Porsche

Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in classic comedy Happy Gilmore, has been arrested for drunk driving.

The 62-year-old actor crashed his Porsche into a highway embankment on Saturday night (October 28), in Lake Arrowhead, California.

As TMZ report, the actor told police about his Happy Gilmore role, hoping to avoid arrest because of his relative celebrity status. Instead, police took him into custody and charged him with drink driving. This is McDonald’s second DWI arrest, after an initial arrest back in 2013.

