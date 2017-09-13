Harrison Ford is an Action Bronson fan

The legendary actor has praised the rapper

Harrison Ford has revealed his love of Action Bronson and his TV show.



The rapper hosts Viceland’s Fuck, That’s Delicious – a travel and food show that follows Bronson across the world as he visits restaurants and tries local delicacies, street food and fine cuisine.

Speaking to GQ, Ford said: “It’s really, really interesting. Some of it. Just, you know, a distracting and interesting glimpse into somebody else’s world.”

Asked how he heard about the show, he replied: “Well, I met one of the correspondents at my son Malcolm’s apartment. He was sleeping on the couch. Very, very smart guy.”

As Pitchfork reports, Ford also confirmed that he punched Blade Runner 2049 co-star Ryan Gosling in the face. “Ryan Gosling’s face was where it should not have been,” he said.

He continued: “His job was to be out of the range of the punch. My job was also to make sure that I pulled the punch. But we were moving, and the camera was moving, so I had to be aware of the angle to the camera to make the punch look good. You know, I threw about a hundred punches in the shooting of it, and I only hit him once.”

The legendary actor confirmed that he had taken a bottle of scotch to Gosling’s dressing room later to apologise, poured him a drink and then left with the rest of the bottle. “Yeah?” he responded when questioned about it. “What—did he fucking expect the whole bottle? You know, I figured one drink would fix it. That was enough.”