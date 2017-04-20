Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill reunite at ‘Star Wars’ event

Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, together again.

Star Wars legends Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill reunited at the Star Wars Celebration event over the weekend.

Ford’s character Han Solo shared no scenes with Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Ford will not feature in this year’s The Last Jedi, which makes their backstage hang-out even more special.

Hamill shared a couple of pictures from the event on Twitter yesterday (April 19).

Hamill will return as Luke Skywalker in this year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He hinted at Star Wars Celebration over the weekend that his character could “turn to the dark side” in the new movie.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

The first trailer was unveiled during the Last Jedi panel at the Star Wars Celebration event. It sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) learning how to use a lightsaber, before there’s an attack on the Resistance and Hamill’s Luke Skywalker utters the words: “It’s time for the Jedi to… end.”