Harrison Ford responds to Carrie Fisher questions in classic style
Details of their alleged affair emerged late last year
Harrison Ford has addressed last year’s revelations that he and Star Wars’ co-star Carrie Fisher had an affair in 1979.
In Fisher’s book ‘The Princess Diarist’, she opened up about her relationship with Ford, back when she was 19 and he was a 33-year-old father of two.
So far, Harrison hasn’t made any comments about Fisher’s claims. During a recent interview with GQ, he was asked about the book and the exchange was suitably awkward. See an excerpt below.
Q: How strange for you was it when Carrie Fisher put out her Star Wars book?
Ford: It was strange. For me.
Q: Did you have any advance warning?
Ford: Um, to a degree. Yes.
Q: And what did you think?
Ford: Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss.”
Q: Can I ask you whether you’d prefer that it hadn’t been written?
Ford: Yes. You can ask me.
Q: Do you want to answer?
Ford: No.
Q: Can I ask you whether you read it?
Ford: No. I didn’t.
“I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him. He was kind,” Fisher said of the affair.
Adding that the affair was “intense,” she continued: “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”
Discussing their relationship after spending an evening together at a birthday party for director George Lucas, she continued: “I looked over at Harrison. A hero’s face — a few strands of hair fell over his noble, slightly furrowed brow. How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me?”