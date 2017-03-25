Harrison Ford says he was ‘distracted’ during airport blunder

The actor described himself as a 'schmuck' after he mistakenly landed on the taxiway at John Wayne airport

Harrison Ford called himself a “schmuck” and said he was “distracted” when he mistakenly landed his private plane on an airport taxiway.

The Indiana Jones and Star Wars star almost collided with a passenger plane carrying 116 people during the mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California earlier this year.

“I’m the schmuck that landed on the taxiway,” Ford told an air traffic controller after the incident on February 13. “I was distracted by the airline which was in movement when I turned to the runway and also the big turbulence by the landing Airbus.”

The air traffic controller is heard telling Ford, 74, to take his time finding his pilot’s licence, adding that it is “no big deal”.

“It’s a big deal for me,” Ford replied.

The audio recording was released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is investigating the incident. Landing on a taxiway instead of a runway is a breach of FAA regulations. A video released last month showed Ford’s Aviat Husky plane as it descended towards the airfield where an American Airlines Boeing 737 was slowly taxiing.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Ford asked the air traffic control tower as he landed in the wrong spot. “Oh. I landed on Taxiway Charlie. I understand now. Sorry for that,” he added.

Ford had a serious accident in March 2015 when his private plane crashed on a Los Angeles golf course after engine failure.

Last year, Ryan Gosling, Ford’s co-star in the upcoming Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, revealed how the actor had punched him in the face, but was more concerned about his own fist. Gosling told GQ: “As soon as it happened, the director came up to me and said, ‘Look at it this way – you just got hit by Indiana Jones.'”