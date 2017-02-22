Watch footage of Harrison Ford’s near-plane crash

'Star Wars' actor narrowly avoided a serious accident

Earlier this month, Harrison Ford narrowly avoided a serious accident while attempting to land his plane. Now footage has emerged of the incident.

The Star Wars actor was attempting to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, last week (February 13) , but mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, almost colliding with an American Airlines jet holding nearby, NBC reported.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Ford asked air traffic controllers in a previously released recording from the incident.

Watch the newly released footage below. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration couldn’t confirm that Ford was piloting the Aviat Husky that overflew the Boeing 737 but said that the pilot had been given the proper landing instructions.

Ford, who took up flying in his 50s and owns several aircraft, was previously injured in 2015 after crashing his second world war-era trainer on a Los Angeles gold course after it lost power shortly after takeoff.

In 1999, Ford crash-landed his helicopter during a training flight in Los Angeles but neither him nor his instructor were hurt.

The actor was also recently involved in an accident, in which he broke his leg, while filming a scene for Star Wars: The Force Awakes on the Millennium Falcon spaceship. The production company was later fined $2m for the lapse in safety precautions.