Harrison Ford reveals why he returned for ‘Blade Runner’ sequel

Blade Runner 2049 is out later this year

Harrison Ford has revealed why he decided to feature in the forthcoming Blade Runner sequel.

The Star Wars actor played the lead role in Ridley Scott’s original 1982 movie and he will be reprising his iconic role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sequel later this year – Blade Runner 2049 – which also stars Ryan Gosling. A new trailer for the long-awaited sequel was recently posted online.

Speaking about his return in an IMAX Q&A on Facebook, Ford said: “The character [Rick Deckard] is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me. There’s a very strong emotional context. The relationship between the character Deckard – that I play – and other characters is fascinating. I think it’s interesting to develop a character after a period of time – to revisit a character.”

Ford recently returned to the Star Wars franchise after several years away to play Han Solo.

Set 30 years after Blade Runner, the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing since the events of the first movie.

Gosling and Ford star alongside Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Robin Wright (House of Cards) and Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire).

Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose Theory of Everything score was nominated for an Academy Award, has been chosen to score the film.

Gosling recently revealed that Ford accidentally punched him in the face during filming.

The new film is also set to bring back another classic character from the 1982 original.

Actor Edward James Olmos revealed back in March: “This is the first time that I’m telling the whole world, that yes, I am going to be Eduardo Gaff in Blade Runner 2049. I signed a seven-page non-disclosure contract. I did, my manager did, my agent did, everybody did. I couldn’t talk about it. I couldn’t talk about it to anybody.”

The long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 film will hit screens on October 6.