Harrison Ford on punching Ryan Gosling: ‘It was 90 percent his fault’

The incident occurred during the filming of 'Blade Runner 2049'

Harrison Ford has discussed punching Ryan Gosling in the face during the filming of Blade Runner 2049, claiming that it was “90 percent” Gosling’s fault.

The much-anticipated movie sequel sees Gosling and Ford joined by a cast that includes Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis and Ana de Armas. The film will be released in cinemas in October 6.

Last year, Gosling recalled an anecdote about Ford punching him and being more worried about his own fist, saying: “It was kind of, you know, a rite of passage. We were just doing a fight scene and, you know, it just happened. But what was funny was, when it was over, they brought ice for my face, and Harrison pushed me out of the way and stuck his fist in the ice. As soon as it happened, the director came up to me and said, ‘Look at it this way—you just got hit by Indiana Jones.'”

Gosling went on to reveal that Ford “came by afterward with this bottle of scotch, and I thought, ‘Oh, I knew this was coming’. And he pulled out a glass from his pocket, poured me a glass, and walked away with the rest of the bottle. So I guess he felt like he didn’t connect enough to earn a whole bottle.”

Ford has now verified the tale in an interview with GQ, confirming: “I punched Ryan Gosling in the face. Ryan Gosling’s face was where it should not have been.”

Elaborating, the actor continued: “His job was to be out of the range of the punch. My job was also to make sure that I pulled the punch. But we were moving, and the camera was moving, so I had to be aware of the angle to the camera to make the punch look good. You know, I threw about a hundred punches in the shooting of it, and I only hit him once.“

Asked whether Gosling should have felt “grateful” that he was only punched once, Ford replied: “I have pointed that out… I mean, I suppose it’s 90 percent his fault.”

On their backstage encounter drinking scotch, Ford said: “What – did he fucking expect the whole bottle? You know, I figured one drink would fix it. That was enough.”

“He was fun to work with,” Ford said of Gosling. I like him a lot. He’s a smart guy. I mean, he’s a fucking Mouseketeer—he’s been doing this since he was six years old or something. He knows what he’s doing.”

Watch a trailer for Blade Runner 2049 above.